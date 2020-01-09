Knicks' Bobby Portis: Drawing spot start
Portis will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Utah, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Portis was ejected during the first half of Tuesday's loss to the Lakers after committing a flagrant-two foul, but he won't be suspended -- though he was fined -- and will receive the start a day later. Julius Randle (personal) and Marcus Morris (neck) are unavailable, leaving the Knicks short on frontcourt depth.
