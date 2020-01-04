Knicks' Bobby Portis: Efficient 20 points Friday
Portis posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Suns.
Friday marked Portis' first effort with 20-plus points since Dec. 20, and it was just his third performance all year reaching that threshold. He can be pretty hit or miss, but his past three games have provided a nice boost for fantasy owners, as he's averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.7 minutes.
