Knicks' Bobby Portis: Ejected Wednesday

Portis was ejected from Wednesday's tilt with the Wizards, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Portis was ejected during the fourth quarter after getting into a scuffle with Shabazz Napier, following an attempted layup. The big man finished the night with seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 15 minutes of play. Barring any further punishments, he should be good to go for Friday's matchup with the Pacers.