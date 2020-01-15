Knicks' Bobby Portis: Explodes for 20 points
Portis had 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 128-102 loss at Milwaukee.
Portis has logged 20-plus minutes in three of his last four outings, and he is averaging 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in those contests. Furthermore, he has scored in double digits in the last six games where he has logged 20 or more minutes, meaning he has shown the ability to produce when he gets enough minutes on the hardwood. That said, he has started just three times this season so his upside will be capped by the amount of minutes he can log on a nightly basis.
