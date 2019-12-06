Knicks' Bobby Portis: Gets 27 minutes off bench
Portis amassed 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and a block in New York's 129-92 defeat to the Nuggets on Thursday.
The forward's 27 minutes was the most he'd played since Nov. 10, but that likely had less to do with his recent performances and more to do with needing to fill a void for garbage time. Portis has continued to underwhelm with the Knicks, especially in scoring, averaging 8.9 points per game and 39.9 percent from the field.
