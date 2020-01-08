Knicks' Bobby Portis: Gets ejected after flagrant foul
Portis was ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Lakers after committing a flagrant foul. He finished with two points (1-5 FG), two rebounds and two assists in six minutes.
Portis was sent to the locker room after swatting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope across the head while the Lakers swingman attempted to finish off a fast-break dunk. Per Alex Smith of SNY.tv, Portis said afterward that the foul wasn't intentional, though several of Caldwell-Pope's teammates disagreed when asked about the matter. The league office will presumably review the play in question before determining whether Portis' actions warrant a fine or suspension.
