Knicks' Bobby Portis: Heading back to bench

Portis will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Portis drew his second start of the year Sunday against the Kings, but he was held to just two points over 20 minutes of action. As a result, the Knicks will turn to Mitchell Robinson at center Wednesday evening.

