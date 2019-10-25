Knicks' Bobby Portis: Heads to bench

Portis is coming off the bench for Friday's game against Brooklyn, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Portis drew the start in the season opener, scoring eight points while snagging seven rebounds over 33 minutes, but the Knicks will roll with Mitchell Robinson on Friday. Portis should still see a solid chunk of minutes off the bench.

