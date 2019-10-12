Knicks' Bobby Portis: Near double-double off bench
Portis (ribs) turned in 13 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes during the Knicks' 115-99 preseason loss to the Wizards on Friday.
Portis turned in a solid showing off the bench despite some shooting struggles, which may have partly been a byproduct of his recent rib injury. The fifth-year big is set to serve as the primary backup at both frontcourt spots and is coming off a season where he set career highs in points (14.2) and rebounds (8.1) across 50 games with the Bulls and Wizards.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.