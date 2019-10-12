Knicks' Bobby Portis: Near double-double off bench

Portis (ribs) turned in 13 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes during the Knicks' 115-99 preseason loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Portis turned in a solid showing off the bench despite some shooting struggles, which may have partly been a byproduct of his recent rib injury. The fifth-year big is set to serve as the primary backup at both frontcourt spots and is coming off a season where he set career highs in points (14.2) and rebounds (8.1) across 50 games with the Bulls and Wizards.