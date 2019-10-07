Knicks' Bobby Portis: Out with bruised rib
Portis is out for Monday's preseason matchup against Washington due to a bruised left rib.
This is the first report of Portis' injury and it's currently unknown at the moment how severe it may be. For now though, consider him day-to-day moving forward.
