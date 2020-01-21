Knicks' Bobby Portis: Passes well Monday
Portis posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 106-86 victory over the Cavaliers.
Portis' workload continues to be in flux, making it tough for fantasy owners to trust him on a game-to-game basis. Regardless, he's been making strides as a passer. This month, he's averaging 2.4 assists in 19.5 minutes per game, and his assist percentage of 12.5 will mark a career high if he maintains it for the rest of the season.
