Knicks' Bobby Portis: Plays 24 minutes
Portis managed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in a 109-104 loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
The 24-year-old looked promising in the first half, scoring all seven of his points in the game's first 24 minutes, but ultimately did nothing in the ensuing quarters in what ultimately became a 17-point second-half rally by Philadelphia. Through 23.2 minutes per game, the fifth-year veteran is averaging 9.3 points while shooting under 40 percent from the field, a long way from what was expected of him when New York signed him in free agency.
