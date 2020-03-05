Knicks' Bobby Portis: Posts 21 points in loss

Portis posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Jazz.

With Mitchell Robinson (hamstring) sitting out, more minutes were available for Portis, who cracked the 30-minute mark for the first time since late October. Portis also reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Jan. 14. He's been shooting well since the start of February, averaging 11.8 points in 21.7 minutes while hitting 49.2 percent of his field goals, 39.0 percent of his threes and 90.0 percent of his free throws.