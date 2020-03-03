Knicks' Bobby Portis: Provides lift off bench

Portis tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 125-123 win over the Rockets.

Along with Wayne Ellington, Portis co-led the bench in scoring in what was one of New York's best all-around performances of the season, as the Knicks ended the red-hot Rockets' winning streak at six. Portis' tendency to put up shots from the perimeter typically keeps his efficiency low relative to other big men around the league, but he's been running hot from the field of late. He's hit double figures in scoring five times in the last six games, shooting 55.2 percent over that stretch.