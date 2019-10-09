Knicks' Bobby Portis: Puts in limited practice
Portis (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Portis was a surprise inactive for Monday's preseason game due to a bruised rib, but the fact that he's back at practice Wednesday suggests the issue isn't anything overly serious. Consider Portis day-to-day ahead of Friday's exhibition game against the Wizards.
