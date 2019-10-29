Knicks' Bobby Portis: Revenge game against Bulls
Portis scored a game-high 28 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 105-98 win over the Bulls.
Facing the team he spent the first three-plus seasons of his career with, Portis erupted for more points than he'd managed in the Knicks' first three games combined. The 24-year-old has flashed some upside in the past, but his role in the New York frontcourt behind Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle likely won't afford Portis too many opportunities to duplicate this performance.
