Knicks' Bobby Portis: Scores 20, dishes five

Portis provided 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 loss to the Wizards.

Portis compiled an impressive stat line, contributing in every category except steals while providing efficient offense. He has scored 20-plus in two of his last four appearances, but Portis combined for 21 points in the other two tilts. The 25-year-old big man is likely best reserved for use in deep leagues, but he offers enough upside to at least warrant consideration in most formats.