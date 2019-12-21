Knicks' Bobby Portis: Scores game-high 30 points

Portis totaled 30 points (12-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 129-114 loss to the Heat.

Portis electrified for 30 points Thursday, the most he has scored this season. In fact, Portis hadn't even combined to score 30 points over his last three games. He is averaging under 10 points per game this season, coming in as the 182nd ranked player. Despite this offensive outburst, we would need to see a lot more before declaring him a 12-team asset.