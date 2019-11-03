Knicks' Bobby Portis: Starting at center

Portis will get the start at center Sunday against the Kings, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Coach David Fizdale said he hopes the move helps to open things up for Julius Randle, who struggled on Friday against Boston, finishing with just eight points on seven shots in 34 minutes. For Portis, it will be the second start of the season, and his first since opening night against the Spurs on Oct. 23. Portis is coming off of a 13-point, seven-rebound showing Friday night.