Knicks' Bobby Portis: Starting season opener
Portis is starting at center Wednesday against the Spurs, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Portis will join the starting five for Wednesday's season opener with Mitchell Robinson unavailable due to an ankle injury. In three preseason appearances, Portis averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 28 minutes per contest.
