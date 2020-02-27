Knicks' Bobby Portis: Stays hot off bench

Portis put up 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go with three rebounds and one block in 23 minutes Wednesday in the Knicks' 107-101 loss to the Hornets.

Portis has been the primary beneficiaries of the Feb. 6 trade that sent Marcus Morris to the Clippers. While it was first Reggie Bullock and now Maurice Harkless who took Morris' spot in the starting five, Portis has absorbed a good portion of the vacated offensive usage while remaining in a bench role. Portis has reached double figures in scoring in five of the Knicks' seven post-Morris games, averaging 12.0 points while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.