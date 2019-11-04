Knicks' Bobby Portis: Struggles in loss to Kings

Portis had two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3PT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal during New York's 113-92 defeat against Sacramento on Sunday.

Portis got the starting nod at center, but was completely outplayed by Mitchell Robinson who produced far more (10 points, five rebounds, two blocks) in only five more minutes (25 against Portis' 20). WIth this performance, it wouldn't be surprising if Portis finds himself back on the bench Wednesday against the Pistons.