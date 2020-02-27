Knicks' Bobby Portis: Will start Thursday
Portis will start Thursday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Taj Gibson is questionable with a sore back, but the Knicks have already announced that Portis will move into the starting lineup, whether Gibson is ultimately active or not. Portis has topped 20 minutes in all three games since the All-Star break, and he's averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in that span.
