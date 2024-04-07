Bogdanovic (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Bogdanovic was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a sprained left wrist, but he'll be able to suit up despite the injury. He's played double-digit minutes in each of his last seven appearances, averaging 11.0 points in 15.9 minutes per game.
