The Pistons traded Bogdanovic (calf) and Alec Burks to the Knicks in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacano and two second-round picks Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bogdanovic missed Detroit's last contest with a calf injury but isn't expected to miss a lengthy period. The veteran forward has been a bright spot for the Pistons this season, averaging 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 32.9 minutes across 28 appearances. The 34-year-old has shown to be an elite outside shooter, converting 41.5 percent of his career-high 7.4 three-point attempts per contest in 2023-24. In New York, Bogdanovic will likely start alongside OG Anunoby (elbow) at the forward spot.