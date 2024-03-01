Bogdanovic chipped in four points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 loss to the Warriors.

Even with OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) out, Bogdanovic has come off the bench in all seven of his appearances with the Knicks thus far. The sharpshooter has put together a few strong performances as a reserve, including two 20-plus-point outings, but his overall fantasy value has taken a significant hit with his new squad. Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points and 3.1 threes per game with the Pistons but is averaging just 13.3 points and 2.4 threes with the Knicks.