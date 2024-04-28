Bogdanovic recently underwent an MRI that showed ligament damage in his left wrist but is expected to play through the issue during the postseason, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Bogdanovic's left wrist has been taped throughout the postseason, and he's occasionally mentioned dealing with pain. However, the veteran has not appeared on the Knicks' injury report since the playoffs started, which isn't expected to change moving forward. Bogdanovic has scored in double figures just once through three games against Philadelphia and is shooting only 29.2 percent from the field. Scotto relays that Bogdanovic may need surgery on his wrist this offseason.