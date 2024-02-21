Bogdanovic (calf) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the 76ers.
Bogdanovic is expected to play Thursday despite missing the Knicks' final game before the All-Star break with left calf soreness. If the veteran forward is upgraded to available, he will likely serve as one of the team's first options off the bench and could play starter-level minutes, as Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) remain sidelined.
