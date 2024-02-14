Bogdanovic is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Bogdanovic was a late addition to the injury report, and the Knicks could potentially err on the side of caution with the All-Star break around the corner. If Bogdanovic is unable to suit up, the Knicks could lean on Precious Achiuwa and Josh Hart a bit more.
