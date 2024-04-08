Bogdanovic is probable Tuesday versus Chicago while dealing with a left wrist sprain, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic is heating up for the Knicks, posting at least 12 points in three of his past four games. He has not exceeded 20 minutes in any contest over that span, likely due to his defensive limitations in coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation, but his offensive firepower has been a welcome addition while OG Anunoby continues shaking off rust following his return from elbow troubles.