Bogdanovic posted 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 110-96 victory over the 76ers.

Bogdanovic was outstanding from beyond the arc en route to playing a key role as the Knicks cruised to victory over another Eastern Conference contender in the league's return after the All-Star break. Bogdanovic is not going to maintain these levels of efficiency on a long-term basis, but he should remain a reliable fantasy contributor despite his bench role due to his elite scoring ability. He's averaging 16.0 points per game in three outings since joining the Knicks via trade at the deadline.