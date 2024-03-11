Bogdanovic accumulated 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one rebound across 18 minutes during Sunday's 79-73 loss to the 76ers.

Bogdanovic led all Knicks bench players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes over 18 minutes in a low-scoring defeat. Bogdanovic has provided New York with a spark off the bench since being acquired from Detroit, connecting on two or more threes in five of his last 10 games and surpassing the double-digit scoring total in seven of his last 10 contests.