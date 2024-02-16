Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Bogdanovic (calf) is expected to return right after the All-Star break, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.
Bogdanovic missed New York's last contest against Orlando due to left calf soreness but isn't expected to remain sidelined for long. It appears the veteran forward will target Feb. 22 against Philadelphia as his return date.
More News
-
Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic: Unavailable for Wednesday's game•
-
Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic: Listed as questionable•
-
Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic: Quiet debut with new club•
-
Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic: Set to debut Saturday•
-
Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic: Won't make team debut Thursday•
-
Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic: Dealt to Knicks•