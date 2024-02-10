Bogdanovic (calf/recently traded) is available for Saturday's game versus the Pacers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Bogdanovic was traded from Detroit to the Knicks but sat out Thursday's matchup with Dallas. However, the veteran forward is set to make his debut against Indiana. It's unclear if Bogdanovic will start or come off the bench Saturday.
