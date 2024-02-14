Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bogdanovic was questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup and will be sidelined for the third time in the past five games. Josh Hart, Alec Burks and Miles McBride could see an uptick in playing time Wednesday.
