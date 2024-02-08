Bogdanovic (calf/recently traded) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Bogdanovic was traded from the Pistons to the Knicks on Thursday and won't be able to make his team debut the same day as the trade. He's also been dealing with a calf injury that forced him to miss Detroit's matchup against the Kings on Wednesday, but he should be considered day-to-day for now. Whether he'll be available Saturday against Indiana remains to be seen.