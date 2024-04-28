Bogdanovic (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Game 4 against the 76ers.

Bogdanovic played just one minute before suffering a left foot contusion and didn't record any counting stats. He is also dealing with ligament damage in his left wrist but was expected to play through that injury. Bogdanovic's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday when the series shifts back to New York for Game 5.