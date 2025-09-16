The Knicks signed Warren to an Exhibit 10 contract Tuesday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After playing for the Heat during Summer League, Warren has agreed to a deal with New York, hoping to make the roster throughout training camp and the preseason. The 20-year-old guard spent the last two seasons in the G League playing for Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 9.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc across 21.2 minutes per contest.