Reddish had two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Reddish's couldn't ignite offensively, and his playing time marked a season low. It increasingly appears that Reddish's 22-point, season-opening performance was merely a flash in the pan. He's worth monitoring, but managers can cut bait if rostering Reddish.