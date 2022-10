Reddish amassed six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds across 19 minutes during Friday's 130-106 victory over the Pistons.

After posting 22 points, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 28 minutes during the opener, Reddish returned to a typical role and performance. It's unclear what his workload will be once Quentin Grimes (foot) returns.