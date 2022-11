Reddish tallied zero points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 112-85 loss to the Nets.

Reddish's poor scoring performance was a big contributor to the Knicks posting their lowest scoring total of the season. The fourth-year forward has now played poorly in three consecutive starts. Reddish only playing 18 minutes Wednesday likely indicates he will be replaced in the starting lineup with either Evan Fournier or Quentin Grimes.