Reddish (illness) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Reddish was listed as questionable on the injury report, but it appears his illness is no longer a factor. That being said, Quentin Grimes (foot) is also slated to debut and won't have a minutes restrictction, so Grimes could eat into Reddish's playing time off the bench.