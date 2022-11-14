Reddish posted 26 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 145-135 loss to the Thunder.

Reddish came alive in the second half, scoring 19 of his 26 points and going 8-for-11 from the field. He had scored just 16 points in the previous four games combined -- missing 21 of 26 shot attempts -- and providing little value in any facet of the game. The 23-year-old has been in the starting lineup in each of the last five contests for the Knicks.