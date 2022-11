Head coach Tom Thibodeau described Reddish (groin) as doing "some" work during practice Wednesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Thibodeau went on to say that Mitchell Robinson (knee) and Derrick Rose (toe) participated in "most" of practice Wednesday, suggesting Reddish is a bit behind them in his recovery. Reddish still has some time to catch up, with the Knicks not retaking the floor until Friday.