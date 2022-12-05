Reddish (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench in Sunday's 92-81 win over the Cavaliers.

After a recent three-game absence due to a groin injury, Reddish wasn't able to reclaim his starting spot on the wing, as head coach Tom Thibodeau has instead elected to stick with second-year man Quentin Grimes alongside RJ Barrett on the top unit. Reddish had still retained a rotation spot in his first four games back from injury, but after shooting just 14.3 percent from distance in those contests, he was dropped from the rotation entirely. While Reddish and Derrick Rose (rest) were absent from the second unit Sunday, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride were the top two guards off the bench.