Reddish was initially labeled as out for Friday's exhibition matchup, but he'll have a chance to suit up against the Pacers. However, he was held out of Thursday's practice session and is considered day-to-day. Regardless of whether Reddish is able to suit up Friday, his ankle injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern.