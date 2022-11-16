Reddish tallied 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 118-111 win over the Jazz.

Reddish is now averaging 22.5 points while recording at least one steal and one block over both of his past two starts, with his strong form of late likely to at least temporarily solidify him as a fixture on the top unit ahead of fellow wings Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier. That being said, Reddish's scoring output over the past two games came on 56.7 percent shooting from the field, so some downturn should be expected moving forward. In his four starts prior to his two-game outburst, Reddish averaged just 4.0 points on 18.5 percent shooting in 25.5 minutes per game.