Reddish is considered a question mark for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to a non-Covid illness.

After a splash to open the season, Reddish has quieted down since then, failing to top 10 points in any of the past five games. He may not take the floor at all Wednesday, depending on how he feels, and his minutes could transfer to Quentin Grimes (foot) if Grimes is cleared to make his debut. Otherwise, Svi Mykhailiuk, Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley are among the candidates to see extended minutes off the bench.