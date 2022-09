Reddish has requested a trade due to a lack of playing time on the Knicks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Reddish is entering his final season on his rookie deal, so he will be looking for a bigger role to secure a bigger contract this offseason. With the Knicks signing RJ Barrett to a long-term deal, Reddish was likely to see a similar role to last season, where he came off of the bench. The Lakers have been linked in trade rumors to Reddish.