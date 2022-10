Reddish (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Reddish sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason matchup against Detroit. However, his ankle didn't have significant swelling, and he's considered day-to-day for now, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. He'll be unavailable for at least one matchup, while his next chance to suit up will be Wednesday in Indiana.